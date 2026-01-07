This article is part of a three-part series called “The Cost of Living in War: A Feminist Reckoning”. Using Gaza as an example, the series examines how gender-based violence unfolds across war, the internet, and the climate crisis — and what survival means in each arena.

Trigger Warning: Contains references to displacement, environmental collapse, and gender-based violence.

The arithmetic of heat

One in three. That’s the average number of women who experience gender-based violence at least once in their lives.

That figure assumes clinics that function, water that runs, and land that can still be cultivated. It assumes that violence occurs within a world stable enough to count it.

In Palestine, that assumption had already begun to fail long before October 2023.

Rising temperatures, declining rainfall, and repeated drought cycles have placed Gaza and the West Bank among the most climate-stressed regions in the world. Heatwaves are longer and more frequent; dry seasons stretch further into the year; fertile land grows increasingly saline. Aquifers that once sustained entire communities have been infiltrated by seawater. Crops ripen unevenly or not at all. Olive harvests yield less oil. Rain, when it comes, is erratic and insufficient.

These are not future projections. They are lived conditions. And they form the backdrop against which war unfolded.

Credit: David McLenachan

A land already overheated

Climate vulnerability alone does not explain Palestine’s precarity. Many regions face heat, drought, and water scarcity. What distinguishes Palestine is not exposure, but constraint.

Climate adaptation requires space: to build reservoirs, expand treatment plants, install solar arrays, move water from where it is abundant to where it is scarce. It requires the ability to plan centrally, invest long-term, and maintain infrastructure across regions.

In Palestine, those conditions do not exist.

For decades, Israeli control over borders, land use, and construction has functioned as a form of climate policy by other means. Permits for water infrastructure are routinely denied. Rainwater harvesting is restricted. Wells cannot be deepened. Dams cannot be built. Solar installations are confined to rooftops because open land is inaccessible or vulnerable to demolition. Movement between regions is fragmented by checkpoints and military zones, making national planning impossible (source).

Even basic climate adaptation measures—water storage, wastewater reuse, renewable energy at scale—often remain out of reach. Gaza entered the current war with more than ninety percent of its water already undrinkable, desalination plants dependent on fragile fuel supplies, and sewage systems operating at the edge of collapse.

By the time the bombing began, the ecosystem it struck was already overstressed.

Credit: Ash Hayes

Occupation as climate policy

War then served to accelerate Palestine’s environmental fragility.

Israel’s bombs towards Gaza alone exceeded the climate footprint for 36 countries and territories. Gaza relies on solar panels for almost 25% of its electricity needs, yet most of which have been destroyed.

And the kicker — Israel’s bombing left Gaza with an estimated 60 million tons of toxic rubble. The carbon cost of removing the debris and rebuilding reconstruction is set to be over 15 times the emissions from the bombing alone. Together, the total environmental footprint of the last two years is greater than over 100 countries (source).

Even for those who deny the value of Palestinian lives, the ecological cost of the war is unmistakable. Genocide is literally killing the rest of the planet.

From displacement to exposure

What does all of this mean for women and girls?

Like the rest of Palestine’s infrastructure (including reproductive facilities), its gender-based violence response system has been crippled. Women targeted during the war have fewer shelters to turn to, weakened psychosocial services to rely on.

But climate fragility also produces a new pathway to violence. Resource constraints breed conflict and displacement. Long after the enemy is gone, survivors are left with a society prone to festering feuds.

Families become displaced. In overcrowded shelters, privacy disappears. Climate-driven displacement consistently correlates with rising rates of gender-based violence. Girls are assaulted while fetching water. Women exchange sex for food or fuel. Early marriage becomes a survival strategy.

A new cycle is born. Without safe walkways to schools or access to menstrual products, female school drop-out rates spike. Lower educational rates result in reduced earning power and oftentimes, increased rates of intimate partner violence.

Credit: Ahmad Bader

When response systems are bombed

War isn’t just an immediate backdrop for gender-based violence. It twists its knife in already-fragile climate resilience systems and tears away protection services for women.

Climate infrastructure and gender-based violence response infrastructure are deeply intertwined. When water systems, energy grids, and healthcare facilities are targeted, the violence extends beyond the moment of impact. It settles into the long aftermath, where harm continues without witnesses.

These are not parallel crises. They are feedback loops.

Preventing gender-based violence must begin with climate action, which in turn requires stopping wars.

But prevention alone is the thinnest kind of mercy. True response demands precision: a microscope held steady over grief, tracing how heat, hunger, and violence converge on the same bodies.

The one-in-three statistic was always a mirror.

War has shattered it, but the reflection remains unchanged. Women are still paying the highest cost of living.