Syrian refugees are returning home despite deeply persisting economic and political insecurity. The chronicles of two Syrians, Abdelqader Hamzah and Bassam Shaherly, shed light on a perhaps perplexing question: “Why?”

Khalid Ibn al-Walid Mosque. Credit: Wikimedia

In 2023, Bassam Shaherly, 55, sold his house in Homs, Syria valued at $35,000 for a mere $7,000 to cope with the rising costs of living in Tripoli, Lebanon. He fled to this northern Mediterranean city, closer to Homs than to Beirut at the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

In the early months of 2024, Abdelqader Hamzah, 67, was on the brink of finishing a cultural orientation course before resettling to the United States. He and his wife packed their suitcases to the brim and set them aside in their modest apartment in Hashmi Shamali, a refugee-dense neighborhood in the Eastern suburbs of Amman, Jordan where he settled after fleeing from Homs twelve years prior.

Then, in early December 2024, HTS rebels pushed from Aleppo into Hama, then Homs, and finally Damascus, deposing the Assad family’s fifty-year dictatorship. Shaherly and Hamzah watched on from Tripoli and Amman. The trajectory for the rest of their lives had just taken a sharp and sudden turn towards the possibility of returning home.

“Around a year ago, our hope [for return] was broken. We thought that we had become like the Palestinians—forced out of their country and never able to return,” said Shaherly. “We told ourselves we will die here. We will never see our country again…That’s why—when we saw what was happening, we didn’t hesitate at all to return.”

Today, Syrians are coming back home, despite the instability and unpredictability that cloud the certainty of a safer and more prosperous life out of exile. Shaherly and Hamzah reminisce about their 14 years in exile as refugees, the past 8 months since returning home to Syria, and the few days in between that changed the trajectory of their lives.

These are two stories out of over a million that illustrate both the Syrian plight over the past 14 years and hopes for the future, however fragile. While the situation in Syria remains difficult at the level of both daily life and political matters, many Syrians are still enthusiastic to return, drawn to the possibility of a homeland that can now be fully theirs.

The homecoming

From his home in Tripoli, Shaherly watched WhatsApp videos and pictures of family and friends pouring out into the streets of Homs, celebrating the fall of the regime. The images confirmed the reports he was following on the news on a minute-to-minute basis.

Then, his decision to return to Syria was made in an instant.

“We didn’t plan anything at all,” said Shaherly. “We just said: ‘It’s open now, and there’s no more danger.” The very evening after the fall of the regime, he drove to the Lebanon-Syria border, a mere two hours from Tripoli.

Within the first month of the regime’s fall, an estimated 200,000 Syrian refugees returned from Lebanon to Syria. Shaherly suggested that many U.N. numbers are deflated. They do not account for unofficial border crossings, like the one he used, which provide discreet passage for individuals to travel between Syria and Lebanon without a record. Lebanese authorities would otherwise impose a ban on Syrians returning once they set foot over the border.

At the Syria-Lebanon border, Shaherly found no guards waiting to stop him and record his name. Once he slipped into Syria, he witnessed scenes fresh from the recent collapse of Assad’s regime. “There were corpses on the ground, dead bodies, people killed. The scenes were very painful,” Shaherly recounted.

But, with the old regime gone and the deep and cruel reach of its intelligence apparatus collapsed, many no longer feared setting foot into Syria and the prospects of disappearance and torture a return once carried. Shaherly has traveled between Syria and Lebanon twice since the regime fell, balancing his time between surveying the damage in Homs, beginning to rebuild, and checking on his family in Tripoli. Even amongst the Syrians around him in Lebanon, he said that many took advantage of the cracks in the borders to travel back to Syria even for one day just to “breathe the scent of the homeland … to kiss the ground and return.”

From Amman, Hamzah and his family also watched on the night of HTS’s advance into Damascus. While his older son had left from Jordan to Sweden, where he now holds a citizenship, his younger son was still with him in Amman, but was set to depart to the United States in just a few days.

Hamzah and his wife were set to follow after completing their cultural orientation course. He recounted their conversation on the night of Syria’s liberation. His son contemplated, “Should I go to America, with Syria now liberated?” Hamzah responded, “My son, go, Build your future, educate your children. Life is ahead of you … As for me … I’m going back to Syria. At this age, I just want to live in my country.” Their suitcases filled with clothes and essential items they intended to bring with them to the US came with them to Syria instead.

Upon their return to Homs, Hamzah and Shaherly were met with scenes of abject destruction in the neighborhoods they grew up in. Shaherly recounted that his neighborhood, which he once knew “inch by inch,” was destroyed so extensively and he could no longer navigate his way through entire swaths of the area.

“Rebuilding felt almost impossible,” thought Hamzah, when he first returned to his neighborhood.

Their first order of business was rendering their homes—razed to rubble—once again livable. With financial support from his sons, Hamzah started to renovate the third-floor flat of his apartment where he and his wife would live. Shaherly stayed with relatives in Syria for the first few days, then started fixing up a home with the help of a $1,500 loan from a colleague.

With limited financial means, compromises had to be made. Blankets were used to cover shattered windows and cracks in the walls, while makeshift materials stood in for front doors. Some Syrians with fewer financial means fixed only one room in their homes while leaving the rest to lay in rubble.

A strong boost of hope came in May when U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would end its bevy of sanctions on Syria. Throughout various Syrian cities, crowds poured out into the streets, celebrating a measure that would end Syria’s economic isolation and aid development and reconstruction efforts. Shaherly attested that the mere optimism following the announcement seemed to lead to a drop in food prices and increase in the availability of building materials.

“You can’t imagine how joyful people were when they heard about the lifting of sanctions,” said Shaherly. “People started gaining confidence and saying ‘This is our country, we’re back, and things just need a little time to improve.’”

Shaherly also explained that the rising cost of living in Lebanon convinced him that life in Syria would be preferable. “We had nothing to lose in Lebanon … life there was suffocating,” he said. A mere sense that a semblance of safety had returned to Syria was enough to convince him to return.

However, the practicalities of daily life remain difficult.

“The Syrians who returned were used to certain ‘luxuries’ like internet, electricity, water, clean streets,” Shaherly explained. “Then they came back to Syria, where none of that exists.”

Electricity trickles in for up to two hours at every six-hour interval, and Hamzah recounted that he had gone up to a week without access to water, which is unreliable. Reminders of loss are abound. The three apartments next to Hamzah’s home now lie in ruins, absent of his siblings, who passed away in the war or were killed by Assad’s forces.

But signs of life were also abound. One afternoon in June, Hamzah strolled past the courtyard of the Khalid Ibn Al-Waleed mosque, distinguished by its Ottoman architecture and regarded as a central landmark of Homs. The courtyard of the mosque was densely packed with people seeking a bout of fresh air and a day out with their families.

Hamzah attested that there was a greater sense of safety in Homs, with people out and about even after the sunsets. On that afternoon, Hamzah sparked a conversation with a man at the courtyard, commenting on the crowd that had gathered. The man said, “It’s enough that we can sit here unafraid that a car might pass by and shoot at us.”

While peace has generally been maintained, tensions between religious sects have periodically flared up. On November 23rd, a married couple in Homs who belonged to an indigenous Bedouin tribe were killed. This prompted members of the tribe to set fire to properties in a town primarily occupied by Alawites, who are a distinct minority group characterized as an offshoot of Shia Islam.

For Hamzah and Shaherly, it is the connection to home that keeps regret of returning at bay despite the harsh reality of life in Syria.“Back in the diaspora, I didn’t have an identity, only known as the Syrian guy,” said Hamzah. “Here, people know who I am.”

The exile

Reminders of the Assad regime are scattered around Homs. “Silly sectarian slogans,”—as Hamzah described them—stained the walls of a school that lay in rubble near his home. “Let your God fall, but not Bashar” was scrawled in Arabic on one wall in bright red graffiti. Written on another, the phrase “We overthrow God but not Bashar” served as a reminder of the authoritarian grip that Assad’s forces held on the country and its people.

“There is no type of misery the Syrian people did not endure,” said Hamzah.

He recounted the “humiliation” and “terror” the regime subjected its people to, from the cruel contraptions of Sednaya prison to arbitrary kidnappings by regime forces. Even the simple details of daily life were interrupted by the regime’s corruption. Before the war, Hamzah worked as a school secretary at a girls’ preparatory school in Homs, where he oversaw the administration of exams and a range of student affairs.

Hamzah recounted the monthly check-ins of intelligence officers visiting the school, collecting information on the teacher’s political affiliations, with anyone hinting at dissatisfaction with the regime and its Ba’athist alignments called in for investigation. Free meals offered to students through a U.N. aid program would be recirculated in local markets and sold for a profit, with party loyalists appointed to administrative positions of power to ensure matters were kept under wraps and subdue anyone who might dare to oppose. Outside, bribes were required for everything from building a new home to merely crossing a checkpoint.

For Hamzah’s family, the final push out of Syria came after his brother defected from the army. As members of his family became wanted by the regime, some of his siblings were killed, and others forcibly disappeared to this day. His older son stopped attending university, where he studied Arabic literature, for fear of being detained at a checkpoint along the way. Then, cluster bombs targeted their village and the farm three kilometers away, devastating everything from livestock to the irrigation systems.

Shaherly shared a similar story, of a lingering shadow of death pushing his family from one town to the next. After being displaced internally four times, his family was finally forced out of Syria and into Lebanon.

But life in exile introduced a new set of challenges.

“It might seem surprising that we returned [to Syria] so quickly, but we’ve lived for fourteen years in oppression,” remarked Shaherly. “When we first came to Lebanon, we thought that in a short period, we would return, by the coming Friday, two Fridays, a month, two months, a year.”

As the war ground on with no sign of relent, the savings that many Syrian families came with withered out, and a discontent took root amongst the Lebanese public against the influx of Syrians into the country.

Shaherly, a lawyer in Syria, found work at a legal firm during the first few years of life in Lebanon. He recounted the cases he dealt with, from divorces due to stress and child marriages due to financial necessity that revealed the deep toll of societal and economic pressures weighing on Syrian families.

As Lebanon introduced work permit regulations for Syrians, he was unable to continue his work in the legal field. He sought work wherever else it was available, from factories to grocery stores. Between the web of legal restrictions on Syrians, financial instability, and anti-refugee sentiments, “we were choking,” said Shaherly.

The return

One evening in June, just as the sun had set and a pleasantly light breeze filled the air in Homs, Hamzah stepped onto the terrace of his apartment, seeking the relief of a breath of fresh air. Surveying the modest skyline of the Al-Bayada neighborhood, he noticed the flicker of torch lamps, which once intermittently dotted the landscape but had come to spread wide, lighting up the horizon. It was not just a sign that the electricity had gone out—it was a sign of life. People were coming back to occupy their homes that once lay abandoned, breathing life anew into a neighborhood that long stood as a wasteland of rubble.

Now, after the initial acclimation of life back in Syria, Hamzah and Shaherly tussled with how to stabilize their new lives in the long term.

For Shaherly, this meant untangling property disputes that developed in the crosshairs of transitioning governments. He found another family living inside a family home and was forced to negotiate with them against their claims that the Assad government had entrusted them with the property. Eventually, they agreed to leave. “[The occupants] were selling and buying, forging papers, and dealing as if it were theirs,” he said. With legal expertise, he has been helping to address various property rights disputes amongst his peers.

For Hamzah, ensuring a stable life hinges on receiving the pension payments he is due for his years of service in the education sector before he fled the country. For younger families, he attests that a major obstacle is finding a functioning school to send their children to. Fourteen years of conflict have left over 7,000 schools across Syria damaged and forced two million children out of school, according to UNICEF. The shortage of schools has left many Syrian families unsure about how to educate their children.

The mayor of Homs told Shaherly that the remaining schools were overcrowded, meaning that an influx from additional Syrian refugees returning would strain schools far beyond their original capacity. In his words, there could be up to “80 to 90 students per class” unless repairs were accelerated.

Regardless of the challenges that persist, Hamzah and Shaherly expressed hope for what comes next. Hamzah spends his days visiting groves of olive trees near his home and old school buildings that have yet to come back to life. Shaherly fixes up his home, preparing it for the day his children in Lebanon reunite with him in Homs. “I want to show my daughter that she is not just a refugee. That she too has a country … and that our country has returned to us,” said Shaherly.