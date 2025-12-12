This article is part of a three-part series called “The Cost of Living in War: A Feminist Reckoning”. Using Gaza as an example, the series examines how gender-based violence unfolds across war, the internet, and the climate crisis — and what survival means in each arena.

Trigger Warning: Contains descriptions of online harassment and threats of sexual violence.

Credit: Adeniji Abdullahi A

The arithmetic of harm

One in three women experience gender-based violence in their lifetimes.

That violence isn’t confined to back alleys or bedrooms. It creeps into WhatsApp threads, comment sections, and search bars — ordinary spaces, made extraordinary by what hostility can accumulate there.

This series looks at gender-based violence in wartime settings, with Israel’s assault on Gaza under the microscope.

In this series’ previous article, the violence was physical — the strip searches, forced undressing, and sexualized assaults carried out during Israeli raids on Gaza. But violence rarely stays in one theatre. It migrates. It adapts. And for Palestinian women, the digital realm has long been yet another frontline of violence.

Credit: Kaitlyn Baker

Before October 7: A battlefield already online

Years before the war, Palestinian women lived inside a digital climate thick with misogyny, surveillance, and political punishment.

A UN study found that 62% of Palestinian women human rights defenders had received insulting or threatening messages online, and 70% had been sent sexualized images they never asked for. Women spoke of accounts mass-reported after documenting harassment at checkpoints; of anonymous messages warning them not to post; of smear campaigns framing them as immoral or traitorous.

Another report describes this same pattern: women in Gaza and the West Bank targeted through impersonation accounts, doctored photos, coordinated “character assassinations,” and fabricated allegations around their honor — a tactic designed to weaponize patriarchy against them.

No bombs were needed for this violence; a username sufficed.

This was the pre-war terrain — a digital landscape shaped not by sudden conflict, but by the daily, grinding logistics of patriarchy under occupation.

After October 7: the digital assault widens

When the violence on the ground escalated, so did the violence online.

Between October and December 2023, the Palestinian digital rights group 7amleh documented 1,009 digital rights violations: sexualized hate speech, death threats, mass reporting of accounts, content takedowns, and doxxing of Palestinian journalists and activists (source).

Instagram removed videos from Gaza for “violence” even when they depicted damaged hospitals. TikTok buried posts from Palestinian women describing displacement. Meanwhile, Hebrew-language calls for punishment — some explicitly sexualized — circulated with minimal moderation.

During arrests, Israeli forces routinely seized women’s phones and scrolled through private conversations. Online identity became another checkpoint to be passed through — or punished for.

Credit: Ash Hayes

At the same moment, digital hostility leapt across borders.

In the United States, Egyptian-American student Layla Sayed discovered her image on Canary Mission, a blacklist site (source). A photo from a campus rally was reposted with red arrows pointing to her, alongside her name, the two cities she lives in, details of her studies, and links to her social media accounts (source – Reuters). Canary Mission later shared her photo on X and Instagram, stamped with the label “Hamas War Crimes Apologist”. Comments flooded in: “No future for that c*nt,” wrote one user. “Candidate for deportation to Gaza,” wrote another.

Sayed had attended one pro-Palestinian demonstration. Afterward, she removed the keffiyeh from her backpack because it felt like “a target on my back”, avoided walking alone, and hibernated her LinkedIn account.

She was not alone. Since October 7, Canary Mission has profiled more than 250 students and academics, many of them women, accusing them of supporting terrorism or spreading antisemitism. Most reported a wave of hate messages — some calling for their deportation or expulsion, others suggesting they should be raped or killed. The digital battlefield is borderless: it recruits anyone willing to type.

Opening the curtain

It is tempting to see this online eruption as a reaction to October 7. But the violence predates it.

Palestinian women have long been punished online for speaking, posting, existing. The war merely thrust that reality into public consciousness — amplifying old tactics with new rage, and extending them to women who dared to express solidarity.

What emerges is not a new pattern, but a widening one. Where physical violence cannot reach, digital violence tries. Where digital violence begins, physical danger often follows.

Credit: Ahmed Abu Hameeda

The final equation

The one-in-three statistic once measured physical harm. That figure is cracking under the weight of a new wave of technology-facilitated violence.

What bombs do to bodies, algorithms now do to identities: expose, strip, degrade.

If war turns homes into ruins, the internet turns identities into spectacle. The moral imperative to stop violence must now include the servers that host it.