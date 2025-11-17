In 1993, the CEOs of the top defense contractors in the United States received a phone call inviting them to dinner. On the other end of the line was Secretary of Defense Les Aspin—who suggested a slightly unsettling venue for a meal: the Pentagon.

Secretary of Defense Les Aspin (right) with President Bill Clinton (middle) and Secretary of State Colin Powell (left). Source: Wikimedia Commons

Every major player in the American arms landscape had a seat at the table. Lockheed Corporation, Martin Marietta, Northrop, Raytheon, and a plethora of other companies were in attendance. Although these corporations had become intimately acquainted with each other through decades of competition over multibillion-dollar contracts, none of them knew that out of the fifty-one American defense companies at the time, the 1990s would be the final decade for forty-six of them.

The drastic defense budget cuts unveiled at this dinner would leave only five main defense contractors standing today: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, and General Dynamics. It would come to be known as the “Last Supper”, a name coined by Lockheed Martin’s former CEO Norman Augustine. Due to the immediate financial pressure, some companies merged and birthed new conglomerates worth billions of dollars, while others died off, leaving thousands of employees to search for jobs in other industries.

Lockheed and Martin Marietta became Lockheed Martin, while Northrop and Grumman formed Northrop Grumman. In the government’s eyes, this level of consolidation was an unprecedented but necessary money-saving move due to the sheer lack of federal funding. In any other context, the majority of these mergers would have been blocked by antitrust laws to prevent monopolies from forming. But in 1993, the government acted to the contrary—providing “a great deal of encouragement” to most defense contractors who wished to merge, according to Augustine.

Timeline of defense companies between 1980 and 2001. Source: Commission on the Future of the United States Aerospace Industry

This decision represented a rise in efficiency for the U.S. government, combining pieces of a cluttered industry into a handful of well-oiled machines. To others, it represented the death of competition and enabled a select few corporations to exert powerful influence over governmental spending through lobbying. Though lobbying had been part of the country’s political fabric for nearly two centuries, it now became key to these corporations’ survival.

This was because there were two main paths to economic sustainability for defense contractors past the 1990s: pivoting to manufacturing goods for the civil sector or merging with other firms to focus on developing products for the military. The first option was an immensely difficult transition from a logistical standpoint, but the latter would require heavy governmental lobbying to secure funding for expensive projects, like building fighter jets or aircraft carriers. William A. Anders, then chairman of General Dynamics, articulated this dilemma in 1991—two years before the infamous “Last Supper”. His words would soon appear in the New York Times:

It is not just that conversion [to serving the civil sector] cannot work, Mr. Anders said; it should not work. Making plowshares is not so easy for a military contractor, and not as profitable as simply making fewer swords. What contractors should do is lobby for every military dollar that can be squeezed from Congress and the Administration, and from foreign sales.

The defense industry’s intensified focus on lobbying was especially concerning given that the U.S. would invade Iraq and Afghanistan in the next ten years, thus encouraging these firms to invest heavily to influence the government’s war efforts. From 2001 to 2021, the top five firms in the defense sector would cumulatively spend a stunning $1 billion on lobbying the U.S. government.

This billion-dollar investment paid off well. In the same period of time, it’s estimated that these five companies received over $2 trillion worth of contracts from Congress. The 1993 Pentagon dinner symbolized a new era of U.S. military spending, one in which taxpayer funding provided by the many would fuel the interests of fewer than ever before; the consequences of which would be felt by countries thousands of miles away from American shores.

The defense lobby, NATO, and the Middle East

In the years leading up to the invasion of Iraq, a state dinner in Washington D.C. would again mark a turning point for the United States—but this time, regarding its foreign policy. Diplomats from ten Eastern European countries met with U.S. officials to coordinate their next moves as part of NATO, specifically to align their stances on Iraq. At the time, NATO’s latest prospective members included Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, among others. Each country was pending approval from the United States Senate to join, which made it in their interest to demonstrate a commitment to realizing American foreign policy.

This is precisely what these countries elected to do, albeit to the dismay of other EU countries. One month before the U.S. declared war on Iraq, these diplomats published a declaration of support for its invasion. The letter notably stated:

Our countries understand the dangers posed by tyranny and the special responsibility of democracies to defend our shared values.

This line was penned by Bruce Jackson, head of the Committee for the Liberation of Iraq and the U.S. Committee on NATO. These groups respectively advocated for the replacement of Saddam Hussein and for the expansion of NATO. The striking piece of context was that only a year earlier, he had served as the vice president for strategy and planning at Lockheed Martin.

The conflict of interest was clear. Not only had Jackson been employed by a defense contractor while lobbying for political changes that could significantly benefit the company he represented, this overlap lasted seven years, beginning in 1995 and ending in 2002. Jackson disputed this conflict of interest in an interview, stating:

I have no contracts with Lockheed, nor have they funded any of the NGOs I work for. The left argument that this whole NATO process is driven by the desire to sell munitions doesn’t stand up to empirical examination. If you add up all the actual defence spending in eastern Europe, it’s a tiny market compared with the likes of Singapore or Israel. Defence spending is actually down in the region.

Contrary to Jackson’s claim, arms maker Joel L. Johnson stated in a 1997 New York Times interview that “the potential market for fighter jets alone is $10 billion” in Europe. For comparison, Israel’s annual defense budget in the same time period hovered around $8 billion. Furthermore, European countries joining NATO would imply wider support for a war in Iraq, which would lead to a massive uptick in defense sales at companies like Lockheed Martin. When asked about the role of defense companies in the expansion of NATO, the Romanian ambassador to the U.S. at the time plainly stated:

The most interested corporations are the defense corporations, because they have a direct interest in the issue.

At best, Jackson’s dual career demonstrates the unchallenged avenues that defense corporations have at their disposal to exert influence on the government. Journalist Richard Cummings argued that Lockheed Martin would also use its heightened leverage after the “Last Supper” to encourage the UK to continue supporting the Iraq War, renegotiating a contract with the U.S. government to supply billions of dollars more to UK-based defense company BAE Systems. The 1993 “Last Supper” had left an indelible mark on the American defense industry and foreign policy, but it raises a question: why didn’t this consolidation happen sooner?

Periodic changes in defense spending, domestic subsidies for civil manufacturing, and fluctuations in the world economy can help explain why the defense sector only condensed in the early 1990s. We can look at the graph below to track how the U.S. defense budget has changed between 1948 and 2020.

Source: “Profits of War: Corporate Beneficiaries of the Post-9/11 Pentagon Spending Surge” by William D. Hartung

Although the defense budget has generally trended upwards, it has followed a cyclical pattern through times of conflict and peace. During wars, defense spending increases; afterwards, funds are cut and reallocated to other parts of the federal budget. Manufacturers have long followed this ebb and flow of military demand even if it meant abruptly switching from producing civilian goods to battlefield weapons and tools.

For example, the Lionel Corporation halted their production of toy trains during World War II to make compasses and other instruments for warships. Ford opened up a factory dedicated to the construction of bomber planes. Engineers at Chrysler welded their car engines together to create thirty-cylinder juggernauts capable of powering the treads of beastly M4 Sherman tanks.

Bombers produced at the Ford-run Willow Run plant in Michigan. Source: Wikimedia Commons

This war-induced boom began to fade after Allies secured their victory in the spring of 1945. Military-focused factories shuttered and corporations shifted back to creating consumer products. The Lionel Corporation began a new line of toy train sets, while Ford and Chrysler returned to building cars. The problem was that treating defense production like a simple on-off switch failed to account for the immense inertia that accompanied this transition. Just five years later, the Korean War put this issue on full display as the private sector initially struggled to meet the U.S. government’s rapidly soaring defense demands. In the words of policy expert Margaret Mullins, “American leaders quickly realized that the industrial base could not be turned back on overnight.”

The need for an ever-present defense production line became clear. Companies such as Ford and General Electric set up dedicated aerospace divisions, which set the stage for the rise of standalone defense companies, and in turn, their eventual consolidation into the gargantuan corporations that we know today. Year after year, the economy continued to tighten the relationship between these manufacturers and the government.

The recession of the early 1970s, for example, squeezed the commercial market and encouraged defense contractors to rely increasingly on government contracts for revenue. Overseas competition from countries like Japan steadily grew. Some federal subsidies for American manufacturers also disappeared—such as from Reagan’s reduction of funding for American shipbuilders in the 1980s. Defense contractors expanded by absorbing smaller companies, and talks of merging began between the largest companies in the industry.

By 1993, the defense sector was heavily primed for consolidation. The “Last Supper” was merely the grain of sand that tipped the scale. Since the Cold War had ended only two years prior, defense companies were especially concerned about the resultant fall in government spending. Under presidents H.W. Bush and Clinton, defense funding was slashed, antitrust scrutiny was eased, and mergers were encouraged in the interest of increasing efficiency. The journalist Meghna Chakrabarti put the impact of this decades-long consolidation succinctly:

If 60% of that [2022 Department of Defense funding] goes to contractors, that means almost a third, 30% of federal dollars budgeted in this country ends up in the coffers of defense contractors who are led by just five companies.

In other words, somewhere between one-quarter and one-third of every U.S. tax dollar allotted in discretionary spending goes to Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Raytheon, and General Dynamics. With this perspective, it is evident how much power each of these companies holds in shaping how the United States approaches its economy, its legislation, and its involvement in foreign conflicts.

View our sources for this piece here.