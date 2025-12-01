In December 2010, anti-authoritarian protests exploded near the northernmost tip of Africa, igniting the first spark of what would come to be known as the Arab Spring. A Tunisian street vendor named Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest against an oppressive and unjust system—which shook the world and caused a ripple effect that spread far beyond Tunisia’s borders. Protesters rallied around the words of Tunisian poet Aboul-Qacem Echebbi, who wrote:

If the people one day desire life, Then fate must answer. The night must clear. The chains must break.

Over the next few months, similar protests erupted across Egypt, Libya, Syria and Yemen. Citizens confronted decades of authoritarian regimes that, as some revolutionaries described, had merely replaced foreign colonialism with internal colonialism. Despite the difference in context between these countries, the main drivers of the Arab Spring were largely similar.

They shared authoritarian regimes that lacked legitimacy due to pervasive corruption and severe political repression, which pushed youth to pressure the government for a more secure and dignified future. The events of early 2011 were just not temporary outbreaks of anger; they constituted a major political and social rupture whose effects continue to shape the region.

Arab Spring protests in Egypt. Credit: The New Arab

With what later came to be known as the “Arab Fall,” that phase has formally closed following the Syrian revolution’s victory and the collapse of the Ba’athist socialist regime led by Bashar al-Assad. As we close the chapter of the Arab Spring fifteen years later, some are now asking: why did uprisings outside of Tunisia fail to achieve their goals—and why did Egypt, in particular, end up replacing one dictator with another? The answer is a combination of the opposition’s lack of political strategy, resistance from inside the government, and pressure from citizens that grew as the failures of the democratically elected administration compounded over the course of a year.

Glimmers of democracy in Egypt

On January 25, 2011, millions gathered in Cairo’s Tahrir Square in Egypt, chanting peaceful slogans such as “freedom, dignity, and social justice” to challenge the authoritarian Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, who had held office for almost thirty years. After eighteen days of protests, Mubarak finally stepped down. Despite this massive victory for freedom seekers, the newly elected president faced immediate challenges in building a new political order.

This is largely because Egypt’s political landscape had been largely dominated by the military, who opposed the revolution. The Egyptian military wielded incredible domestic power. At the time, it was the country’s single largest land-owner and it controlled a considerable share of Egypt’s economy. Its main challenger was the Muslim Brotherhood, a conservative group that advocated for a return to Islamism. Their ideology can be summarized in their most prominent slogan, which states that “Islam is the solution”. Widely considered the world’s most influential Islamist organization, they have given rise to militant groups such as Hamas and violently clashed with dictatorial regimes, such as in Syria during the 1980s.

Over the course of nearly a century, their strategy has changed considerably, alternating between non-violence and militancy to advance their goals. The Brotherhood assassinated several Egyptian officials and almost succeeded in killing President Gamal Nasser, who retained power for fourteen years in the mid-1900s. It wasn’t until the Arab Spring that the Muslim Brotherhood secured their first-ever political victory in 2012—led by the politician and engineer Mohamed Morsi.

Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi on the cover of Time Magazine. Credit: TIME Magazine

Several problems immediately began to eat at Morsi’s grip on the Egyptian government. According to scholars Amr Hamzawy and Nathan J. Brown, the Muslim Brotherhood lacked clear governance mechanisms or a coherent policy platform—as they had merely existed as an oppositional movement for years. Mohamed Mahsoub, who served as the Minister of Legal Affairs under Morsi, explained why the Muslim Brotherhood did not have a clear political roadmap:

The Egyptian political forces opposing Mubarak succeeded in toppling Mubarak’s regime through the 25 January Revolution, which was led by the youth, and then these political forces joined it. But these political forces did not have a vision; tools of governance were not clear to them because of the long political stagnation that Mubarak practiced.

Morsi faced immense pressure from the existing government as well. From the moment that he took office, the remaining Egyptian governance attempted to sway citizens into regretting their choice of president. For example, the police intentionally failed to perform their duties as an act of defiance.

“[Consider] the police. They abandon their posts,” said Abdullah Al-Arian, an assistant professor at Georgetown University in Qatar, in a talk. “They make Egyptians make a very critical choice between their support for the revolution and their own personal security and safety.”

Infrastructure also deteriorated rapidly under Morsi’s rule. Blackouts and fuel shortages became commonplace, which caused public outrage and fueled arguments between supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood and their opponents. Muslim Brotherhood supporters argued that this deterioration was sabotage by the Egyptian military, while its critics stated that fuel shortages could be explained by a sharp uptick in demand from consumers frightened by Morsi’s incumbency. It is worth noting that these services were restored almost immediately after Morsi was ousted.

Other branches of the government also made it extremely difficult for Morsi to execute any significant legislative changes. The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) dissolved the parliament before Morsi was sworn in, which meant that the eighty-percent majority that the Muslim Brotherhood had won in the Egyptian parliament vanished overnight. This put legislative control back into the hands of SCAF, who decided when to hold the next election.

The dissolution of the parliament represented an especially large blow to the Muslim Brotherhood since the government had just drafted a new constitution, which critically reduced the influence of the all-powerful presidency and granted more power to the parliament. Political scientist Holger Albrecht argued that, contrary to popular opinion, the constitution did not make Egypt’s legal system much more Islamic than it previously had been. Instead, its pitfall was in its inconsistent construction—an issue that would have been apparent to politicians regardless of party or religious affiliation. Albrecht stated that:

The weakness of the [2012] Egyptian constitution does not lie in its vagueness, but rather in the juxtaposition of extremely detailed provisions and, on the other hand, vague announcements. Obviously the authors of the document had a clear understanding of some aspects of political life while not interested in, or competent of, others.

The 2012 constitution reflected two major flaws with the Muslim Brotherhood’s political approach: inconsistency and an emphasis on cosmetic changes rather than legitimate progress. As an example, while presidential power was somewhat diminished in the new constitution, military generals were restored the high level of power that they possessed during the reign of autocrat Hosni Mubarak. On the surface, the constitution was a step towards democracy, but in reality, it represented a step backwards, as the military was one of the main entities responsible for maintaining previous autocratic regimes.

Morsi himself chose to avoid confrontations with the military, instead attempting to carry out reform through careful appeasement. According to Professor Al-Alrian, the Muslim Brotherhood granted the military “immunity from prosecution from the abuses committed during the protests”, in which over 800 people were killed, in addition to protecting the military’s economic interests. Minister of Legal Affairs Mohamed Mahsoub also argued that Morsi’s government was ineffective because of its tendency to ignore experts for important decisions. Mahsoub pointed to the government’s failures in developing infrastructure, saying:

The great projects in Egyptian history—like the major projects of the 1960s, for example—were not carried out personally by Abdel Nasser; they were carried out by highly creative ministers in their own fields who proposed these ideas, and he appointed them and told them: “Work.” That kind of creativity was absent.

The Muslim Brotherhood’s lack of political vision combined with opposition from the Egyptian military as well as secular and left-leaning groups amounted to a speedy deposition. After only one year in office, Morsi faced significant pressure from the public to resign—first from widespread protests, then from a military coup led by Egypt’s current president, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Under Sisi, Egypt returned to its former authoritarian status and signed into law a constitution that furthered the powers of the military and the presidency. In the words of Professor Al-Alrian:

This is what you get when a state that’s been living under dictatorship for sixty years all of a sudden opens the way for political participation on the part of its citizens, who have neither the vision nor the experience to put forward … The revolutionary moment was certainly lost.

