The Meridian

The Meridian

Home
Serious
Fun
About

About The Meridian

The Meridian delivers in-depth journalism about issues related to the Middle East — from documenting the struggles of Sudanese refugees in Jordan to the inner workings of the pro-Palestine protests at American universities.

All of our content is free, but you can support our work by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack or Patreon. Your money will be used to finance the expenses of covering stories on the road, such as transportation and filming equipment. Although we post all of our articles here, you can find interviews, documentaries, and other media on our YouTube channel.

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Meridian

In-depth journalism about issues in the Middle East.

People

Sequoyah Sudler

@sequoyahsudler
Sequoyah Sudler's avatar
Journalist, writer, software engineer

Ananya Natchukuri

@ananya003
Ananya Natchukuri's avatar
Ananya Natchukuri is a freelance journalist based between New York and Amman & an M.A candidate at NYU.

Alaa Abdullah

@alaaabdullah1
Alaa Abdullah's avatar
A Syrian Journalist in Jordan, The Weekly Gazette.
© 2025 Sequoyah Sudler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture